Harford County Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month by encouraging people to sign up for a free library card as the school year begins. Here are the details provided by the library system:

‘A Library Card is ELEMENTAL’: Harford County Public Library Celebrates National Library Card Sign-up Month

Belcamp, Md., August 30, 2023 – As the new school year begins, Harford County Public Library invites community members to get into their “element” and sign up for a library card during September’s National Library Card Sign-up Month.

Stop by any Harford County Public Library location to get a free library card, or sign up for a digital card at https://hcplonline.org/digitallibrarycard.php.

This year’s National Library Card Sign-up Month theme is “A Library Card is ELEMENTAL” and plays off the movie of the same name. The Library opens the world to its users, from borrowing books, eBooks and digital resources to getting homework help, learning new skills or attending story time. A library card helps users do more of what they enjoy from diving into a new hobby, tinkering in a maker space and sparking creativity.

“A library card really is elemental. It is a foundational tool that opens so many doors to a wider world of knowledge,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We welcome everyone in Harford County to apply for a library card and to be part of the library family.”

National Library Card Sign-up Month, founded in 1987, is coordinated by the American Library Association and is celebrated by libraries across the country. It’s a united effort to ensure that every child–or anyone interested in getting a library card—receives one. A public library card saves parents and caregivers hundreds of dollars each year on educational resources and services, including free access to STREAM programs and activities, educational apps, homework help, technology workshops and more.

Customers interested in helping Harford County Public Library celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month are welcome to post a photo of themselves and/or their families holding their library card(s) to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and/or Twitter and tagging #HCPLMD.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.