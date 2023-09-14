Harford County Public Library Foundation to host fireside chat with author Peter Jay at Darlington Library Oct. 20

Harford County Public Library Foundation is to host a “Fireside Chat with Peter Jay” on Friday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Darlington Library, 3535 Conowingo Road in Street. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Photo by Sarah Jay



Harford County Public Library Foundation Hosts Fireside Chat with Peter Jay

October 20 event at the Darlington Library features a reception, discussion and Q&A

Darlington, Md., September 13, 2023 – Harford County Public Library Foundation will host a “Fireside Chat with Peter Jay” on Friday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Darlington Library, 3535 Conowingo Road in Street.

The event features a reception on the patio, near the outdoor fireplace, from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a discussion of Jay’s book, “Timepieces: Three Decades of Commentary in The Baltimore Sun,” and Q&A session.

Also at the event a commemorative plaque honoring Katherine Kelly, former Harford County Public Library Foundation board director, and her family for their advocacy for the Darlington Library will be unveiled.

Peter Jay is a Harford County farmer, historian, writer and waterman. He is one of Harford Land Trust’s founders and is a past president of the organization.

Jay was a columnist for The Sun for many years. A compilation of his commentaries was published last year in “Timepieces: Three Decades of Commentary in The Baltimore Sun.” His column topics varied from farming in Harford County to state and national politics to the Orioles, Chesapeake Bay watermen and more.

He and his family live on their preserved farm, Windmill Hill, north of Churchville.

Copies of “Timepieces: Three Decades of Commentary in The Baltimore Sun” will be available for purchase ($28) and signing at the event.

A limited number of tickets to the “Fireside Chat with Peter Jay” are available for $35 per person, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Both may be purchased by contacting Courtney Tramontana, foundation specialist, at tramontana@hcplonline.org.

“Peter Jay is a Harford living treasure. He combines excellent writing with a deep appreciation and a love of the land and community,” said Mary Hastler CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so pleased to have him speak at the Darlington Library’s first fireside chat.”

For more information about the “Fireside Chat with Peter Jay,” contact Courtney Tramontana, foundation specialist, at tramontana@hcplonline.org.

