Harford County Public Library to host Fandom Fest Sept. 23 at Abingdon branch

Fandom Fest comes to the Abingdon Library 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23. The event includes trading card game demos, Cosplay contests, junior superhero obstacle course, and a “Meet the Author Event”. Here are the details provided by the library system:

‘Get Your Geek On’ at Harford County Public Library’s Fandom Fest

Annual event at the Abingdon Library on September 23 features photo ops, Dungeons & Dragons, Cosplay contests, crafts, obstacle course, 3-D printing and more

Abingdon, Md., September 5, 2023 – Fandom Fest, Harford County Public Library’s annual day dedicated to comic book and pop culture, takes place Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

All day activities include paint a mini with Critical Hit Games; trading card game demos; Cosplay contests; junior superhero obstacle course; kids’ crafts; geeky green screen; “Who’s That PokéMon?” 3-D print demonstration; and “Roamin’ Robots” robotics demonstration.

Meg Eden Kuvatt, author of “Good Different,” will participate in a “Meet the Author” event from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. “Good Different” is a children’s novel about a neurodivergent girl and how she understands and celebrates her differences. The book is a JLG Gold Standard selection (Scholastic 2023). Kuvatt teaches creative writing at colleges and writing centers including University of Maryland College Park, Southern New Hampshire University online and Anne Arundel Community College.

Sponsors of the 2023 Fandom Fest are Critical Hit Games and Stellar Con.

“Fandom Fest is one of the Library’s most popular events each year. This year’s activities, from STEM events, Meet the Author, costume contests, trivia, crafts, nerdy story time, Dungeons & Dragons and more, are sure to please customers of all ages,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Events throughout the day include:

Retro to modern gaming, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Button maker, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.

Kids’ costume parade, 11to 11:30 a.m.

Stranger Things STEM Session 1, 11:15 a.m. to noon

Nerdy story time, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Kids’ costume contest, noon to 12:30 pm

LED magic wand crafts, 12:30 to 1:30 pm

Trivia, 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Mario Kart 8 Tournament, 1 to 4 p.m.

Stranger Things STEM Session 2, 1:15 to 2 p.m.

Anime bingo, 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Stranger Things STEM Session 3, 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Wire Elf Ears, 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.

Costume contest (ages 13+), 4:00 to 4:30 p.m.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.