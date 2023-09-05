Harford County Public Library branches to serve as ‘cooling centers’ through Sept. 7

The Harford County government announced Harford County Public Library branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 through the 7th, to offer an air-conditioned place for people to visit. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 105 degrees during this time.

Harford County Public Library Branches to Serve as “Cooling Centers” Sept. 5-7; Heat Index Expected to Reach 100 to 105 Degrees

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 5, 2023) – Harford County will be opening “cooling centers” at all library branches beginning today because of forecasted excessive temperatures. The heat index in Harford County is expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees over the next several days.

The Harford County Public Library, in cooperation with the Harford County Government, Department of Emergency Services and the Harford County Health Department, will offer the cooling centers at library branches from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 7.

The following branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day:

Aberdeen – 21 Franklin St., Aberdeen

Abingdon – 2510 Tollgate Road, Abingdon

Bel Air – 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air

Darlington – 3535 Conowingo Road, Street

Edgewood – 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood

Fallston – 1461 Fallston Road, Fallston

Havre de Grace – 120 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace

Jarrettsville – 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Joppa – 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa

Norrisville – 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall

Whiteford – 2407 Whiteford Road, Whiteford

For updates, visit www.hcplonline.org.

During periods of extreme heat, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services encourages citizens to follow these safety guidelines:

• Stay indoors as much as possible and limit sun exposure.

• If you do not have air conditioning, open windows, and use a fan.

• Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity.

• Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle.

• Check on elderly neighbors and other vulnerable citizens.

• Keep pets hydrated with access to shelter.

More information is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1980/Extreme-Heat.