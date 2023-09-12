The 60th annual Havre de Grace Art Show features a ’60s-themed reception at the STAR Centre Sept. 29 and a waterfront art exhibition Sept. 30

The 60th annual Havre de Grace Art Show features a 1960s-themed reception Sept. 29, followed by the juried festival Sept. 30 on the waterfront at Tydings and Concord Point Parks. Here are the details provided by the organizers:

Havre de Grace Art Show Celebrates “60 Years of Art”

• Opening Reception– 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 (ticketed Eventbrite)

• 60th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show– 10 am-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 (free)

The oldest ongoing public event in Harford County is celebrating a milestone this year.

The Havre de Grace Art Show is known far and wide for being a high-quality juried fine arts and crafts festival that features varied attractions from year to year, as well as many who return annually to exhibit and sell their work.

As the finale to Visit Harford – Arts Across Harford Week, the Annual Havre de Grade Art Show will kick off “60 Years of Art” with an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, at the STAR Centre, at 700 Congress Ave., Havre de Grace, in which patrons are encouraged to don 1960s attire in honor of this special anniversary theme. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on Eventbrite or at the door for a $20 donation.

Friday’s opening reception will feature a silent auction with donated works from exhibitors and local businesses, as well as a historical Havre de Grace Art Show display, and pop-up display featuring works from artists past and present, some for sale. MacGregors Restaurant of Havre de Grace will provide light fare, and a cash bar will be available.

The art show itself is slated for 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30 on the waterfront at Tydings and Concord Point Parks. This juried exhibit, which is free to the public, will highlight quality work by artists, makers, craftspeople and authors exhibiting and selling original work from books and photography to drawing, and acrylic, oil, and watercolor painting, as well as sculpture and handmade crafts ranging from basketry, ceramics/pottery, fibers, floral, glass, jewelry, soap, metal- and woodwork.

Patrons can relax and enjoy the day with a variety of food and entertainment in both parks (lawn chairs and blankets welcomed) beginning with Turtle Tribe Three at 10 a.m. in Tydings Park and Middle of No Where at 1 p.m. The Maryland Bay Skippers Jump Rope Club are set to perform at 10:30 a.m. in Concord Point Park, followed by performances by Alton Street at 12:30 p.m. and the Lutherville Rock School at 3 p.m.

The Kids’ Zone, adjacent to the playground in Tydings Park will include art activities, Professor Horner’s Punch & Judy Show, and story time with author Lindsey Pope. See the entertainment schedule or check the Havre de Grace Art Show’s social media pages for details.

Free parking is available in the large lot located at Pennington Avenue and Juniata Street from which the city trolley will shuttle patrons to and from the Art Show location. The trolley also makes stops around the city for the “Ride the Tide” free tour of Historic Havre de Grace.

The Havre de Grace Art Show is presented by ArtUnion and sponsored by the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, with contributions from Maryland Portable Concrete, Deborah Dotson-Royer, and MacGregor’s Restaurant. This volunteer-based fundraiser benefits the historic Concord Point Lighthouse and other various cultural arts projects. ArtUnion is committed to building a world that engages artists, culture, and creativity as catalysts for community vibrancy, sustainability, prosperity, and inclusiveness. ArtUnion is dedicated to promoting the education of the performing, literary, and visual arts.

Special thanks to non-profit sponsor Concord Point Lighthouse, the Mayor, the City of Havre de Grace, and to all participating exhibitors, entertainers, food vendors, and volunteers.

Interested in volunteering during set up or the show? Email hdgartshow@gmail.com.



For event details visit www.hdgartshow.org



60th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show 2023 Entertainment

Tydings & Concord Point Parks, Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078

Saturday, Sept. 30

Concord Point Park

10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Maryland Bay Skippers Jump Rope Club Concord-Street

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Alton Street- Classic Rock Concord- Stage

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Lutherville Rock School – Various student bands Concord- Stage

Tydings Park

10 a.m. – noon Turtle Tribe Three Tydings- Gazebo

1 p.m. -3 p.m. Middle of No Where Tydings- Gazebo

Kids Zone – Tydings Park near the playground

11 a.m. Horn’s Punch & Judy Puppet Show Tydings- Playground Area

Noon Author Lindsey Pope- Storytelling Tydings- Playground Area

1 p.m. Horn’s Punch & Judy Puppet Show Tydings- Playground Area

3 p.m. Horn’s Punch & Judy Puppet Show Tydings- Playground Area

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Art Projects Tydings- Playground Area

*Each Horn’s Punch & Judy Show will last for 20 minutes with giveaways for children.

Kids Zone is located in Tydings Park near the playground.