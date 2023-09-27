The Highlands School to host Fall Open House Oct. 20

The Highlands School is hosting an open house Oct. 20. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School to Host Fall Open House

Bel Air, MD (9/27/23) — The Highlands School, a K-8 private institution dedicated to educating students with learning differences and achievement gaps, announced its upcoming open house on Friday, October 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

At the open house, prospective families will have the opportunity to:

Meet our experienced faculty and engage in informative discussions.

Explore our distinctive curriculum offered.

Witness our students in action within the classroom environment.

Obtain comprehensive information about the admissions process.

Gain insights into The Highlands School’s innovative reading instruction approach.

Learn about the types of students who excel at The Highlands School and go on to prestigious high schools and colleges.

And much more!

Claudia Nachtigal, the Head of School, shared, “We are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to prospective students and their families. Our open house offers a firsthand experience of our exceptional classroom atmosphere and tailored curriculum. Our individualized approach, customized to meet the unique needs of each student, not only distinguishes us but also embodies the ‘Highlands Way.'”

The Highlands School prides itself on a program grounded in individualized and multisensory learning techniques. Students benefit from personalized attention, with half of their day spent in small groups (2-4 students), while the larger classroom settings maintain a maximum of 12 students.

To secure your spot at the open house, please register via this link: https://www.highlandsschool.net/open-house-registration/

About The Highlands School

The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited institution specializing in the education of students with diverse learning needs and achievement disparities. Established in 1996, The Highlands School was originally situated in Street, Maryland. In 2007, the school relocated to its current picturesque 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland, previously home to the Preakness-winning racehorse, Deputed Testimony.

###