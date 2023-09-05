Train themed playground opens at Friends Park in Forest Hill

A new train-themed playground has opened at Friends Park in Forest Hill. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy Harford County government

All Aboard, Train Themed Playground Now Open at Friends Park in Forest Hill

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 5, 2023) – Harford County’s new train-themed playground has officially opened at Friends Park in Forest Hill. The playground is designed for children ages 5–12 and is located at the northern trailhead of the Ma & Pa Trail. The new play area features engine No. 84 with several climbing elements, a slide, and a safety surface ground cover to make landings a little softer.

The train pays homage to the former Ma and Pa Railroad that historically ran through the area. The railroad meandered along a 77-mile route connecting Baltimore and York, Pa. and operated as the Ma and Pa Railroad from 1901 to 1958. The original Forest Hill Station is still located just up the street from the park.

The project is the newest of several themed playgrounds in Harford County and was recently completed by the Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation. The project was funded through the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure program through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Program Open Space.

“I encourage families to come out, bring a picnic and enjoy this new area at Friends Park. The playground is a great addition to the roster of themed play areas within our county,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I’m proud that it recognizes Harford’s rich history while also bringing the community together in a fun atmosphere.”