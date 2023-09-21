UM Upper Chesapeake Health, Foundation Honor Chesapeake Cancer Alliance 

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation celebrated the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance by naming the infusion center at the new Aberdeen campus medical office building the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance Infusion Center at Aberdeen. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

Infusion Center at Aberdeen Campus will be named the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance Infusion Center at Aberdeen

BEL AIR, Md. (September 19, 2023) – In honor of the 20th anniversary of the founding of Chesapeake Cancer Alliance (CCA), the Board of Directors of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) and The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation have named the infusion center at the new Aberdeen campus medical office building the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance Infusion Center at Aberdeen.

The announcement was made at CCA’s 20th anniversary celebration luncheon hosted by UM UCH and sponsored by APGFCU on September 12 at Maryland Golf & Country Clubs in Bel Air.

Over the past 20 years, CCA has raised more than $2.5 million in support of Cancer LifeNet, which provides free supportive care services to residents of Harford and Cecil counties, regardless of where cancer treatment is received. Located in the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Cancer LifeNet’s $1 million annual operating budget is funded solely through philanthropic support. The funds CCA raised over the past 20 years equates to funding 2.5 years of the Cancer LifeNet operating budget.

“It is such an honor to recognize the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance for their visionary leadership. They really are ‘friends and neighbors helping friends and neighbors,’” said Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UM UCH. “CCA members, volunteers and philanthropic supporters help us make a difference in the community, and we are truly grateful.”

CCA was founded in fall 2003 when a small group of Harford County volunteers came together to help local cancer patients and their loved ones. Their gifts of time, talent and treasure helped UM UCH establish Cancer LifeNet in 2006. CCA members have hosted many fundraisers over the years, such as the Festival of Trees, holiday house tours and raffles; their signature fundraising event is the Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk each May, which surpassed a cumulative $1 million raised in 2022.

Over the past 17 years, more than 20,000 cancer patients and family members have used more than 300 free-of-charge services provided by Cancer LifeNet. Services are designed to help patients and their loved ones find the resources needed to balance work, family and cancer treatment. Nurse navigators, social workers and other specialists work alongside people diagnosed with cancer and their families to create a safe and nurturing environment to help them with each stage of their cancer care.