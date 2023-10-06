60th Havre de Grace Art Show award winners announced

Organizers of the Havre de Grace Art Show sent along the following list of award winners.

For details about the show visit: http://www.belairnewsandviews.com/2023/09/the-60th-annual-havre-de-grace-art-show-features-a-60s-themed-reception-at-the-star-centre-sept-29-and-a-waterfront-art-exhibition-sept-30.html

Best in Show winner Diane Gibson of Bel Air displays her awards at the 60th Havre de Grace Art Show. (Photo courtesy Havre de Grace Art Show)

60th Havre de Grace Art Show Awards

The day was enjoyed by all at the 60th Havre de Grace Art Show held on September 30, 2023 in Tydings and Concord Point Parks, Havre de Grace, Maryland.

College

1st Place- Brianna Eagan, Rising Sun

2nd Place- Autumn Lidke, Abingdon, MD

Drawing

1st Place- James Murphy, Gywnn Oak, MD

2nd Place- Frank LaMartina, Red Lion, PA

3rd Place- Ryan Funk, White Hall, MD

Fibers

1st Place- Lauren Wieprecht, Taneytown, MD

2nd Place- Amanda Coffeen, White Hall, MD

3rd Place- Fabiola Rosefeld, Hagerstown, MD

Glass

1st Place- John Manzari, Middle River, MD

2nd Place- Linda Burns, Towson, MD

3rd Place- Celeste Kelly, Newark, DE

Jewelry

1st Place- Lisa Gravely, Havre de Grace, MD

2nd Place- Barbara Ogden, Jarrettsville, MD

3rd Place- Katherine Casale, Bear, DE

Mixed Media

1st Place- Saya Okayama, Marlton, NJ

2nd Place- Kelly Ennis, Baltimore, MD

Miscellaneous

1st Place- Karl Henschel, Winfield, PA

2nd Place- Travis Edminsten, Baltimore, MD

3rd Place- Teri Lalain, Bel Air, MD

Painting

1st Place- Jason Kim, Havre de Grace, MD

2nd Place- Chris Irwin, Parkville, MD

3rd Place- Dave Simmons, Odenton, MD

Painting- Watercolor

1st Place- Diane Gibson, Bel Air, MD

Photography

1st Place- Benjamin DeHaven, Cockeysville, MD

2nd Place- Brent Mantooth, Bel Air, MD

3rd Place- John Lauritsen, Elkton, MD

Pottery/Ceramics

1st Place- Lisa Behm, Lincoln University, PA

2nd Place- Bridget Hughes, Media, PA

3rd Place- Carrie Tipperreiter, Bel Air, MD

Sculpture

1st Place- Judith McKellar, Warrenton, VA

2nd Place- Jodi Porter Harvey, Port Deposit, MD

Students

1st Place- Luca Cangelosi, Forest Hill, MD

2nd Place- Maggie Leitzer, Fallston, MD

3rd Place- Ricky Hauf, Havre de Grace, MD

Woodworking

1st Place- Jennifer Moonchild, Oceanview, DE

2nd Place- Nasredin Gasmalla, Woodbridge, VA

3rd Place- Tanya Presberry, Darlington, MD

Best In Show- Diane Gibson, Bel Air, MD