Abingdon Water Treatment Plant’s water wins Best in Show at the American Water Works Association’s regional taste test challenge

Abingdon Water Treatment Plant won Best in Show at the American Water Works Association’s regional taste test challenge and Harford’s Perryman Water Treatment Plant finished second out of 10 entries. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, center right, and Director of Administration Rob McCord, front right, join DPW Director Joe Siemek , left, to congratulate the team from the Abingdon Water Treatment Plant on their recent awards for Harford’s drinking water. The team earned Best in Show in the American Water Works Association’s regional taste test challenge during the Chesapeake Tri-Association Conference in Ocean City, Md. in late August.



Harford County’s Drinking Water Wins Taste Test Award

BEL AIR, Md. (Oct. 20, 2023) – Harford County Department of Public Works has earned a taste test award for drinking water produced at its Abingdon Water Treatment Plant.

Harford’s water was named Best in Show at the American Water Works Association’s regional taste test challenge during the Chesapeake Tri-Association Conference held in Ocean City in late August. Winners were determined by a panel of judges who rated each water sample on its flavor characteristics.

The American Water Works competition is divided into two categories, the winners of which go on to face each other to earn Best in Show. In the surface water treatment category, the Abingdon Water Treatment Plant took first place among seven competitors and then bested the City of Salisbury, the winner in the groundwater treatment category, to take the competition’s top prize.

Also in the groundwater category, Harford’s Perryman Water Treatment Plant finished second out of 10 entries, nearly becoming the Abingdon plant’s competition.

With this win, the Abingdon Water Treatment Plant has qualified to compete in the American Water Works Association’s national competition in June of 2024 to be held in Anaheim, California.

“Water is a vital resource, and Harford’s dedicated teams continue to deliver high quality drinking water to our customers,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I’m proud to raise a glass in honor of these professionals and cheer them on to the national competition.”