Career coaching program to benefit Harford County Public School students

Susquehanna Workforce Network is developing a program where Harford Community College will train career coaches who will advise Harford County Public Schools middle and high school students. Here are the details provided by HCC:

L to R: Kimberly Justus, Executive Director for Susquehanna Workforce Network; Dr. Theresa B. Felder, Harford Community College President; and Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement Career Coaching for The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. Please see the attached news release for details. (Photo by Lauren Raygor, Harford Community College)

Harford Community College, Harford County Public Schools, and the Susquehanna Workforce Network Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, Harford Community College President; Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools (HCPS); and Kimberly Justus, Executive Director of the Susquehanna Workforce Network (SWN), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement Career Coaching for The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

“We are delighted to work with our partners at HCPS and SWN to implement a career coaching program,” said Dr. Felder. “This program will support students by offering them hands-on guidance early in their secondary education to prepare them with the skills and information they need to be successful in their future career choice.”

SWN is working with HCPS and HCC to facilitate the plan’s development through their In-School Youth Program Coaching Coordinator and Program Manager, Al Reeves, who serves as the SWN liaison. SWN is also hiring 12 career coaches to provide services directly to students, with ten coaches assigned to middle and high schools and two Spanish language career coaches to support HCPS Spanish-speaking students.

Reeves stated, “Collaboration is the new currency used in the world of business development today. The collaboration forged through these partnerships will build bridges of success for our scholars and the communities and businesses of our great counties. Our ultimate purpose is to help each student find their purpose. By placing collaboration at the core of success, the work we implement today will build tomorrow’s future!”

Harford Community College will offer professional training to career coaches along with various tools, resources, and programming to support the career planning process and help students identify their career pathways. The College will link HCPS students who are dually enrolled to experiential opportunities such as internships, service learning, and employment, as supported by the Maryland Leads program.

“Collaborations like this are key to the success of our students, and we are thrilled to join forces with these amazing partners to implement the Career Coaching program,” added Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson. “It’s our hope that with the support of Harford Community College and the Susquehanna Workforce Network, this program will empower our students with the guidance and resources they need to pave their way to a successful future.”

Career Coaching will be offered to middle and high school students enrolled with HCPS beginning in Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024).