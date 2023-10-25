Harford County hosting Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28

Harford County residents can drop off expired and unwanted medications for safe disposal at seven locations on Oct. 28. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, October 28

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 24, 2023) – Harford County residents will have the opportunity to drop off their expired and unwanted medications for safe disposal at seven convenient locations on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and local law enforcement, will be collecting medications as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

All types of over-the-counter and prescription medications, along with vitamins and pet medications, will be accepted – no questions asked.

Collection will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Harford County government building, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air

Aberdeen Police Department, 60 N. Parke St.

Bel Air Police Department, 39 N. Hickory Ave.

Havre de Grace Police Department, 715 Pennington Ave.

Maryland State Police Barracks, 1401 Belair Road, Bel Air

Wegmans Market, 21 Wegmans Blvd., Abingdon

Citizens Volunteer Fire Company, 171 S. Market St.; Fawn Grove, Pa.

“National Drug Take Back Day is a perfect opportunity to clear out your medicine cabinet and properly dispose of unwanted medications,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “In addition to keeping your family safe, you can help keep these medications out of the wrong hands and out of landfills.”

Harford County has collected and destroyed over 44,000 pounds of unwanted medications since 2013 and the national effort has resulted in the retrieval of over 17.3 million pounds of unwanted, expired, or unused medications since 2018.

Questions? Please contact the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy at 410-638-3333.