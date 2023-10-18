Harford County Public Library is among inaugural honorees of The Daily Record’s 2023 Empowering Women Award

The Daily Record has named Harford County Public Library as a recipient of a 2023 Empowering Women Award. Here are the details provided by The Daily Record:

The Daily Record Announces 2023 Empowering Women Awards

Harford County Public Library is one of the inaugural honorees

Baltimore, Md., (October 16, 2023) — The Daily Record has named Harford County Public Library as a recipient of a 2023 Empowering Women Award. Empowering Women winners will be honored at The Daily Record’s Women’s Leadership Summit on Oct. 25 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, 621 West Lombard Street in Baltimore.

The inaugural award recognizes companies and organizations that show a strong commitment to supporting and elevating women in Maryland. Empowering Women is designed to showcase tangible and innovative efforts by companies, law firms, nonprofits and other organizations to advance women in the workplace and community.

Honorees demonstrate a track record of hiring and promoting women; support programs to mentor women in their organizations and address inequalities; show a strong record of women on the company’s board or in C-suite positions; and establish DEI programs and philanthropic efforts to support women. Judges reviewed each nominee’s application and letters of reference and evaluated the information relative to the company’s resources.

“The 2023 Empowering Women honorees demonstrate a consistent commitment to recruiting, hiring and promoting women in their organizations. They also know the benefit of mentoring programs for women and understand the value of women in leadership positions,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “We at The Daily Record are pleased to honor these incredible organizations for empowering women each and every day.”

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, said, “We are so honored to be recognized with one of the inaugural Empowering Women Awards. Harford County Public Library is strongly committed to supporting and elevating women in our organization and in the community. We thank The Daily Record for recognizing us for the work we do to advance women every day.”

The Women’s Leadership Summit begins at noon on October 25 and brings together Top 100 Women, Leading Women and other women professionals from across the state to learn from each other and build a network to create change. The afternoon features a fireside chat speaker, panel discussions, networking opportunities and an exhibit area.

The Empowering Women event concludes the day at 4 p.m. with a networking reception followed by the awards celebration at 4:15 p.m. and additional networking opportunities.

Parking is available in the Pratt Street Garage and in the Penn Street Garage. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Honorees and sponsors get the first chance to secure tables as attendance is limited. Sponsorship includes a table for guests, multimedia marketing, an ad in the awards publication, logo usage and more. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com.

Sponsors of the Empowering Women Awards are Presenting Sponsor, Bank of America; Host Sponsor, University of Maryland, Baltimore; and Celebration Sponsor, Harford County Public Library.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Oct. 26 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

For more information and updated sponsorship information about The Daily Record’s Women’s Leadership Summit and Empowering Women, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.

About The Daily Record

The Daily Record is a digital first, daily news media company focused on law, government and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries. The Daily Record hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. These events include Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors and more. The Daily Record also facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting and email marketing, among other services. The Daily Record, with 135 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

2023 Empowering Women Honorees

Auto Tag Connect LLC

AWL Strategies LLC

Baker Donelson

Beyond The C-Suite

BFG Financial Advisors

Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Capitol Concierge

CollegeBound Foundation

Correct Rx Pharmacy Services Inc.

Enoch Pratt Free Library

First United Bank & Trust

GRF CPAs & Advisors

Harford County Public Library

Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Interfaith Works

Itineris Inc.

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Lerch, Early & Brewer Chtd.

McDaniel College

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Pink Dog Digital

PIVOT Inc.

Rummel, Klepper & Kahl LLP (RK&K)

Salisbury University

Smithey Law Group LLC

Stein Sperling

TEDCO

Transforming Architecture

University of Maryland, Baltimore

Williams, McClernan, & Stack LLC

Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.)