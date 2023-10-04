Harford County Public Library to offer several programs week of Oct. 23 to celebrate Genealogy Week

Harford County Public Library plans to celebrate Genealogy Week with five programs. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Offers Genealogy Programs

Several programs, virtual and in-person, take place the week of October 23

Belcamp, Md., September 29, 2023 — Harford County Public Library celebrates Genealogy Week by hosting five programs the week of October 23. The featured programs are:

“Rumors, Stories and Tall Tales: Forging Family Connections With Oral History” takes place virtually on October 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Presented by “Are You My Cousin?” genealogy expert Lisa Lisson, this program shows participants how to explore the impact of oral history in genealogical research. Discover how seeking out family members for interviews can break through brick walls in ancestral quests, including tips for engaging with relatives who may have memory loss. Learn how traditional research methods and oral history intertwine. Advanced registration is required at https://hcplmd.org/genealogyweekrumors.

“DNA Tools: A Tour” will be held virtually on October 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Presented by Peggy Jude, participants will learn about the six categories of DNA tools that are used by researchers and how to utilize these techniques to further research at home. Advanced registration is required at http://hcplmd.org/dnatools.

“Genealogy Discussion Group” takes place October 26 from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville. Participants will join fellow researchers to share techniques, tips and resources. Advanced registration is not required.

“Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps for Genealogy” will be held virtually October 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Sanborn Map Company published many detailed maps of cities and towns around the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries. Using them, in conjunction with other sources, can help tell the stories of ancestors and provide a picture of what their living conditions and communities were like during the time that they resided there. The program is presented by Jeanette Sheliga of Jeanette’s Genealogy. Advanced registration is required at https://hcplmd.org/genealogyweeksanbornmaps.

“Genealogy After Hours” will be held October 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p .m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air. Attendees gather to work independently or gain input from fellow genealogists. Library resources will be available for use, along with free genealogy printing. Online registration at HCPLonline.org opens on October 13.

“Genealogy programs are some of the most popular ones we offer at Harford County Public Library. October’s topics, which include oral history, DNA tools, detailed maps and opportunities to discuss research with fellow genealogists, help our customers research and learn more about their family histories,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so grateful to our presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise.”

Harford County Public Library offers several genealogy databases, including Ancestry Library Edition, Heritage Quest Online, ProQuest Historical U.S. Newspapers and Fold 3. The Maryland Room at the Bel Air Library houses an array of genealogy and local research materials in addition to Harford County’s Living Treasures Oral History Collection. The Bel Air Library is also an affiliate library for FamilySearch, a program with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that houses a catalog of 2.4 million rolls of microfilmed genealogical resources worldwide and access to millions of digital records. For more information, visit https://hcplonline.org/genealogy.php.



Harford County Public Library also offers access to the Harford Heritage Digital Archives, containing hundreds of documents, images and Harford County local history resources at https://hcplonline.org/localhistory.php.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.