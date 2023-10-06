Harford County to host Veterans Family Resource Fair Oct. 21

Representatives from the VA and several veterans service organizations will be on hand at Harford County’s Veterans Family Resource Fair Oct. 21 at the Air Armory to help check on claims and connect with resources. Here are the details provided by the county government:

Harford County Veterans Family Resource Fair Saturday, Oct. 21; Ravens vs. Steelers Ticket Giveaway, Free Mission BBQ Lunch

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 2, 2023) – Celebrating those who defend our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans, active-duty military, and their families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street in Bel Air.

This free, annual fair is a one-stop event for information about veterans’ healthcare, benefits, and other resources, including a guide to local businesses that offer discounts to veterans. Giveaways at this year’s fair will include drawings for two Ravens tickets and gift cards courtesy of APGFCU. Lunch will be available free of charge, catered by Mission BBQ. Face painting will be available for the kids.

Free transportation to the fair from Edgewood and Joppatowne is available upon request. For reservations, call 443-966-4518.

In recognition of Harford County’s 250th anniversary, this year’s theme is “250 Years of Harford County Supporting Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families.”

At the fair, representatives from the VA and several veterans service organizations will discuss and check on claims, help veterans sign up for VA healthcare, and answer questions about important federal and state VA resources. Invited exhibitors include Veterans Benefits Administration, VA MD Health Care System (VAMHCS), Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, VFW, American Legion, DAV, and Maryland Vet Center for free counseling and referrals.

For the giveaways, all Harford County veterans who attend the fair will be given a raffle ticket for a drawing to win two Ravens vs. Steelers tickets or one of eight $50 gift cards. Contestants must be Harford County veterans and the drawing will be held live on the veterans’ commission Facebook page. Only one prize per veteran will be allowed.

The agenda for the October 21 Harford County Veterans Resource Fair appears below:

10:00 a.m. Opening ceremony – Posting of the Colors by the Freestate ChalleNGe Academy;

National Anthem; Remarks by Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly; Dana

Burl on behalf of MD VA Secretary Anthony Woods, and Major

General Robert L. Edmonson II.

10:15 a.m. Exhibitor booths open

10:45 a.m. Mission BBQ lunch is served.

12:30 p.m. Drawing for Ravens tickets and gift cards

1:00 p.m. Fair concludes.

The resource fair is organized by the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs. The commission is active year-round, answering questions and connecting veterans and their families to available resources. They can be reached at 410-638-3213 ext. 1456 or vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov.

“Veterans, military personnel, and their families are the reason we’re a free people,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “My administration is proud to honor their service with events like this and provide ongoing support through our veteran’s commission. I would like to thank the commission members, and all those supporting this fair, for assisting local veterans and for helping us celebrate their service.”