The Harford County government announced the Hookers Mill Road bridge over Bynum Run would reopen Oct. 26. Here are the details provided:

Hookers Mill Road Bridge in Abingdon to Reopen Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 26, 2023) – The Hookers Mill Road bridge over Bynum Run, between Bynum Overlook Drive and Pouska Road in Abingdon will be reopened to all through traffic at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 26 after emergency repairs to the bridge. The sidewalk will remain closed on and before the bridge and is not accessible.

If you have any questions, please call 410-638-3509 ext. 1392.