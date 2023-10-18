Houcks Mill Road bridge over Little Gunpowder Falls to close Oct. 23 for four weeks

The Harford County government has announced a planned four-week closure of Houcks Mill Road bridge over Little Gunpowder Falls at the Harford/Baltimore County line in Monkton starting Oct. 23 for repairs. Here are the details provided by the government:

Houcks Mill Road Bridge Over Little Gunpowder Falls in Monkton to be Closed for Four Weeks

BEL AIR, Md. (Oct. 16, 2023) – The Houcks Mill Road bridge over Little Gunpowder Falls at the Harford/Baltimore County line in Monkton will be closed for approximately four weeks starting on Monday, October 23, 2023, for replacement of prefabricated deck panels.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

All work will be handled by Baltimore County and their on-call contractor, Allied Contractors. Questions about the closure may be directed to Justin Bernd, 410-887-8487, jbernd@baltimorecountymd.gov or Matt Miller, 410-638-3509 ext.1392, rmmiller@harfordcountymd.gov.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.