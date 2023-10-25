Linkous Road Bridge in Pylesville to close Nov. 1 for four months

The Linkous Road bridge over Falling Branch, located between MD Route 136, Harkins Road and MD Route 24, Rocks Road will be closed for bridge rehabilitation on or about Wednesday, November 1, for approximately four months. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Linkous Road Bridge in Pylesville to be Closed for Approximately Four Months

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 24, 2023) – The Linkous Road bridge over Falling Branch, located between MD Route 136, Harkins Road and MD Route 24, Rocks Road will be closed for bridge rehabilitation on or about Wednesday, November 1, for approximately four months.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.