Section of Hookers Mill Road in Abingdon between Bynum Overlook Drive and Pouska Road closed to all traffic after bridge strike

A vehicle struck the bridge over Bynum Run today resulting in the closure of a section of Hookers Mill Road in Abingdon between Bynum Overlook Drive and Pouska Road. The road will be closed to all traffic until further notice. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Emergency Road Closure on Section of Hookers Mill Road in Abingdon

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 13, 2023) – A section of Hookers Mill Road in Abingdon between Bynum Overlook Drive and Pouska Road will be closed to all through traffic after a vehicle struck the bridge over Bynum Run Friday, Oct. 13. Updates will be posted on social media.

A detour is being established. Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted through the area at any time. Questions about the closure can be directed to Matt Miller (410)-638-3509 ext. 1392