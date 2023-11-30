Bel Air’s Twirltastix Baton & Releve Dance offers starter class for kids who want to give dance or baton a try

Bel Air’s Twirltastix Baton & Releve Dance is celebrating the season with a holiday gift certificate offer. It’s offering a “Special Starter Class & ONE MONTH CLASS PASS” for $30. Here are are the details provided by Twirltastix:

HOLIDAY GIFT Certificate: “Special Starter Class & ONE MONTH CLASS PASS” – $30

We are offering a special class experience to be offered as a present for children who want to try a “STARTER” class.

Includes: a one-on-one class for dance, baton or acro & a ONE MONTH CLASS to come try as many classes as they want for a month.

This special gift will go on sale starting on Cyber Monday through Christmas and IS NOW available to register for as a class.

Just go to our website: https://twirltastixreleve.com/

Then click on Parent Portal to register.

Set up an account and then set up AutoPay

Then Select the Special Starter Class and hit Register!

Merry Christmas!!

This post was sponsored by Twirltastix Baton & Releve Dance