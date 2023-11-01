Harford County Honors Veterans in November; seeks submissions for virtual Photo Gallery of Honor

Harford County is celebrating veterans with activities throughout November in honor of Veterans Day. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Honors Veterans in November with Operation Green Light; Submissions Sought for Photo Gallery of Honor

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 30, 2023) – Harford County is celebrating veterans with activities throughout November in honor of Veterans Day, November 11, 2023.

Photo Gallery of Honor

Beginning November 1, the county government will publish submissions to a Photo Gallery of Honor featuring images of local veterans. Those who wish to honor a veteran who may be living, or deceased are invited to submit a photo of the veteran, preferably in uniform, and information about their service.

The photos will be posted during November on the Facebook page for the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs and on the veterans’ page of the county website, where submission forms are also available.

Operation Green Light

From November 6 – 12, Harford County government will join with Aberdeen Proving Ground, Harford Community College, and other state and local agencies participating in National Operation Green Light. The county office building in Bel Air will be illuminated in green to let military veterans know they are seen, heard, and supported. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to change at least one outside light to green during the week in support of this effort.

Updated Online Resources for Veterans

The county government’s webpages for veterans have recently been updated and feature a calendar of events for veterans, information on local veterans’ service organizations, and a county government point of contact for veterans seeking information or assistance. The webpage is accessible at www.harfordcountymd.gov/veterans.

“We must remember that we are a free people thanks to the service and sacrifice of our veterans, military personnel, and their families,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “As the home of more than 19,000 veterans, Harford County is proud to honor them during the month of Veterans Day and all year long.”

The county’s annual veterans resource fair was held in late October, drawing over 600 participants. The fair will return in November 2024.