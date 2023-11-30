Harford County installing video camera system on Ma & Pa Trail following August murder

Harford County has begun installing a video camera system on the hiking trail where murder victim Rachel Morin’s body was discovered in early August. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is joined by representatives from Harford County government, ARK Systems, KCI Communications Infrastructure, BGE and Motorola Monday afternoon at the Williams Street Ma & Pa Trail head as workers from KCI Communications Infrastructure begin to install the conduit for the multi-sensor camera system. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Harford County Begins Installing Security System on Hiking Trail Where Murder Victim’s Body Was Found

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 29, 2023) – Harford County has begun installing a video camera system on the hiking trail where murder victim Rachel Morin’s body was discovered in early August.

Immediately following Ms. Morin’s tragic death, County Executive Bob Cassilly directed his administration to develop the security system, which will be able to quickly detect unusual activity and locate a specific person or vehicle of interest. The system will cover nearly two miles of the Ma & Pa Trail from the Williams Street trailhead to North Tollgate Road, focusing on the more isolated stretches along the trail. Data collected will be securely stored and made accessible to appropriate users such as law enforcement and emergency first-responders.

Workers broke ground on the system Monday to install the conduit that will house the power infrastructure and fiber cable for multi-sensor camera units at 26 locations. Harford County partnered with ARK Systems, KCI Communications Infrastructure, BGE and Motorola to design and install the video system which is expected to go live in mid-February.

“The terrible murder of Rachel Morin shocked our community, and we know that nothing can make up for her loss,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “What we can do is increase security on our most popular trail and continue encouraging citizens to look out for one another and keep themselves safe.”

Users of the trail are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, walk with a friend or group, tell others if they are walking alone, carry a cellphone, and report anything suspicious. Call 911 in an emergency. For non-emergencies in Harford County, call 410-838-6600.