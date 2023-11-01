Harford County Thanksgiving Food Drive starts today, continues through Nov. 17

The Harford County government and Harford County Public Library are sponsoring a Thanksgiving Food Drive. Here the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 1 – 17 to Help Neighbors in Need

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 27, 2023) – Harford County government, in partnership with Harford County Public Library, is sponsoring a Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit local families. Donations are being accepted from Nov. 1 – 17 at various county locations and will be delivered to the food pantry at Harford Community Action Agency.

“Most families have felt the rising cost of food prices, but some in Harford County don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Please help us bring healthy meals to our neighbors in need and make this a happy Thanksgiving for everyone in our community.”

Donations of non-perishable foods and other items such as diapers will be accepted in county government buildings, including parks and recreation facilities and senior centers, and all public libraries.

For a list of most needed items and locations of donation sites, visit

https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3675/Thanksgiving-Food-Drive.