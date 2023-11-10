Registration is open for Santa’s Sensory Workshop Dec. 2 and 9

A visit with Santa designed for children with differing abilities is to be offered Dec. 2 at the Churchville Recreation Center and Dec. 9 at the Edgewood Senior Center. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Registration Open for Citizens with Differing Abilities to visit Santa’s Sensory Workshop

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 6, 2023) – Visiting with Santa Claus is a tradition for many families, but the noise and activity can be challenging for some children with differing abilities. Harford County is offering an accommodating environment this holiday season for the young – and the young at heart.

The Harford County Office of Disability Services along with Harford County Parks and Recreation will offer citizens with differing abilities two chances to visit the free Sensory Santa Workshop. The first will be on Saturday, December 2 at the Churchville Recreation Center – Level Building, 3023 Level Road in Churchville. Santa’s second stop will be on Saturday, December 9 at the Edgewood Senior Center, 1000 Gateway Drive, Edgewood. Participants may only register for one session and both events will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Families will be greeted upon arrival by their personal “elf” who will walk them through Santa’s workshop, take and print their picture with Santa, and create fun holiday crafts to take home. The elves will also provide each participant with a holiday goodie bag.

Registration opens Monday, November 6 and families are encouraged to register early, as spots are limited and fill up quickly. To register, visit Harford County Therapeutic Recreation online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/parksrecregistration.

“Every child deserves the chance to share their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “The Sensory Santa Workshop gives those with differing abilities and their families the opportunity to enjoy this wonderful time-honored holiday tradition.”

Harford County government also provides recreation programs for citizens with disabilities, free local events, learning opportunities, community partnerships, and resource referrals. Contact Rachel Trovato at 410-638-3373 or rntrovato@harfordcountymd.gov or Evan Myers at 410-638-4899 emyers@harfordcountymd.gov with questions.