Section of Jolly Acres Road in White Hall to close Nov. 13 for three months

A section of Jolly Acres Road between Dry Branch Road and Green Road in White Hall is to close Nov. 13 for three months for road slope stabilization repairs. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Jolly Acres Road in White Hall to be Closed for Approximately Three Months

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 7, 2023) – A section of Jolly Acres Road between Dry Branch Road and Green Road in White Hall will be closed starting on or about Monday, November 13 for approximately three months for road slope stabilization repairs.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the work.

Please follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.