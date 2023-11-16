University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health establishes Clinical Pastoral Education Program

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has established a Clinical Pastoral Education Program in collaboration with the Institute for Clinical Pastoral Training. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Establishes Clinical Pastoral Education Program

Rev. Dr. Allen Siegel, Director, Spiritual Care Services, serves as clinical supervisor and educator

BEL AIR, Md. (November 13, 2023) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has established a Clinical Pastoral Education Program in collaboration with the Institute for Clinical Pastoral Training (ICPT).

Rev. Dr. Allen Siegel, Director, Spiritual Care Services at UM UCH, will be the program’s clinical supervisor and educator. He was recently credentialed as an educator for chaplain training by the ICPT after completing a 1,600-hour credentialing process.

Clinical Pastoral Education is a foundational chaplaincy training program that can lead to board certification as a professional chaplain. It is the first program of its kind at a University of Maryland Medical System hospital.

“We are so pleased to offer this innovative program at UM UCH,” said Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UM UCH. “Clinical Pastoral Education training will assist efforts to increase chaplaincy for patients and staff support in addition to training members of the community to be chaplains of the future,” Wise added.

The UM UCH Clinical Pastoral Education program will begin January 1 for a 24-week, part-time course of study. Enrollment is limited to five students, and applications are due by December 3. For more information or to apply, contact Siegel via email at asiegel1@umm.edu or by phone at 443-643-1375. Clinical Pastoral Education is taught in 400 hour-long units, 100 didactic hours and 300 hours of clinical experience per unit. Professional chaplaincy requires four units of Continuing Professional Education–1,600 hours of combined didactic/clinical training.

Professional chaplains are employed in health care, prisons and corporate settings. Attendees of a Clinical Pastoral Education program gain valuable knowledge, personal insights and chaplaincy skills that will enhance their ministry or professional career.

The Institute for Clinical Pastoral Training is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). ACCET is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency.