Friendship Farm in Street earns Harford County Historic Landmark designation

Friendship Farm in Street has earned the Harford County Historic Landmark designation. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, left, and Historic Preservation Planner Jacob Bensen, right, present Friendship Farm owners, Francis and Patricia Smith with a historic marker plaque to be displayed on their home during their visit to the farm Tuesday, November 21.

Historic Friendship Farm in Street Preserved as Harford County Historic Landmark

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 1, 2023) – Harford County is proud to announce the designation of Friendship Farm in Street as a Harford County Historic Landmark. With this designation, the property’s owners agree to work with the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission to protect their farm for future generations and are eligible for tax credits to help maintain their historic home.

Friendship Farm’s historic farmhouse, which dates back to approximately 1840, features a fieldstone foundation and cooking hearth, wood peg framing, and a slate roof. The farm shows over 100 years of additions and renovations to adapt to new technologies and farming techniques in Harford County. Artifacts uncovered on the property, such as patent medicine bottles and a possible British artilleryman’s uniform button hint at a long history still to be discovered around the property.

County Executive Bob Cassilly and Historic Preservation Planner Jacob Bensen recently visited Friendship Farm owners, Francis and Patricia Smith, to celebrate the designation. During the visit the Smiths were presented with a historic landmark plaque to be displayed on their home.

“Preserving these unique historic locations throughout the county is important in keeping our rich and diverse history alive for generations to come,” County Executive Cassilly said. “Groups like the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission are working hard to keep these significant historic landmarks from being forgotten.”

For more information on how Harford County can help protect the places that make our county special, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/historicpres or call 410-638-3103. The public is invited to attend the monthly meetings of the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 PM in the Harford County Administrative Office’s William Paca Room at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air and online.