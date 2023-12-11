Harford County collects 3,000 socks and mittens and 1,600 pounds of food for neighbors in need

Harford County’s two recent donation drives provided winter clothing and food for families in need. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford’s annual “SOCKtober” event collected more than 3,000 pairs of warm socks, mittens, gloves scarves and hats. Items were donated to local nonprofits serving families, veterans, and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Harford County Collects 3,000 Warm Socks & Mittens, 1,600 Pounds of Food for Neighbors in Need

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 6, 2023) – Harford County recently sponsored two successful donation drives to benefit local citizens in need.

Harford’s annual “SOCKtober” event, held throughout October, collected more than 3,000 pairs of warm socks, mittens, gloves, scarves, and hats. These greatly needed items were donated to local nonprofits serving families, veterans, and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The Socktober collection was organized by Harford County government in partnership with Harford County Public Library and We Cancerve Movement, LLC. Harford senior center groups contributed hand-crocheted and knitted items for the cause.

From early-to mid-November, Harford County sponsored a Thanksgiving Food Drive, collecting 1,600 pounds of non-perishable food items and other necessities including diapers and toiletries. These items will benefit local families through the Harford Community Action Agency’s food pantry in Edgewood.

“I would like to thank the residents of Harford County for their kindness toward those who are less fortunate,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Their generous donations will make the holidays a little brighter for everyone in our community.”

Additional resources for those in need can be found through the Harford County Housing and Community Services Resource Guide at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/414/Resource-Guide.