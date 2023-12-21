Harford County Public Library’s winter reading program ‘Book Your Journey’ emphasizes travel



Harford County Public Library’s 2024 Winter Reading Program, titled “Book Your Journey,” takes place December 21 through March 2. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., December 20, 2023 — Harford County Public Library's 2024 Winter Reading Program, titled "Book Your Journey," takes place December 21 through March 2.

The 2024 Winter Reading Program was created especially for adults and high school students in grades 9-12. Register online at https://hcplmd.org/winterreading or stop by any Harford County Public Library branch to sign up.

To complete the 2024 Winter Reading program, adults should read or listen to at least five books, and high school students should read or listen to at least three books. Once the reading portion of the program is complete, participants will receive a free 2024 collector’s mug (while supplies last).

The 2024 Winter Reading Passport encourages participants to attend Library Winter Reading activities and explore Harford County businesses. After eight different Passport stamps are collected, participants may turn in the Passport for a special 2024 Winter Reading keepsake tote bag (while supplies last). Businesses participating in the Passport program are Coffee Coffee, Eats & Sweets, Forest Hill Bowl, Horizon Cinemas, Ice World, Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli, Jurassic Golf and Tea By Two.

“The Library is a valuable resource for those who want to ‘Book their Journey,’ whether vicariously or through in-person travel. In addition to books, videos and online resources that take readers to locations near and far, we also offer resources to our customers planning a trip 10 miles or 10,000 miles away,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We have been a Passport Acceptance Facility for many years, so the Library truly can help you ‘Book Your Journey.’ And for those who want to travel closer to home, we have many Winter Reading activities and our popular ‘Passport’ program that will keep our customers engaged in lifelong learning and local travel throughout the winter.”

Sponsors of Winter Reading 2024: Book Your Journey are APGFCU, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, BGE, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL and White Square Vascular Surgery.

A variety of programs are being offered as part of 2024 Winter Reading. They include:

Morning Trivia – Travel Fun on January 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Edgewood Activity Center, 1000 Gateway Drive in Edgewood. Participants at least 55 years of age meet for a spirited game of trivia.

Book Your Journey Travel Discussion on January 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air. Travel lovers come together during this program to share information and ideas about travel and are encouraged to bring stories, souvenirs and photos.

Maryland on Vacation: Unwinding in the Free State 1875-1952 on January 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Presented by Lisa Greenhouse from the Enoch Pratt Free Library, this program explores–through postcards, steamboat and train schedules, resort brochures and photographs–how Marylanders began to take breaks from work routines.

A Winter Book Tasting on February 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive in Joppa. Participants will spend the morning sampling titles from many genres and authors.

Travelogues with John Butler on February 24 focus “An Eye on Italy” from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road in Fallston, and “The Statue of Liberty” from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street in Aberdeen. The travelogue on Italy will focus on the beauty of Italy through Butler’s award-winning photography and adventures in Rome, Naples, Venice and beyond. In the Aberdeen presentation, participants will explore Lady Liberty like never before. Butler was part of the foundation that restored the Statue of Liberty from 1985-86. He will discuss the creation, construction, reassembly and restoration of the Statue of Liberty from his firsthand information and unique photos.

The Story Behind the Photos with Frank Marsden on February 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall. Participants will spend the evening with Frank Marsden as he shares his many years of wildlife photography. Advanced registration required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/9270059.

For more information and a complete listing of 2024 Winter Reading activities, visit https://hcplonline.org/winterreading.php.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.