Harford County seeks the public’s input on how it handles trash

The Harford County government is seeking the public’s input on how it handles local trash services as it develops the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan. Citizens are asked to take a survey at http://bit.ly/Harford-SWMP-survey. Here are the details provided by the government:

Let’s Talk Trash: Public Input Sought on Harford’s Solid Waste Management Program

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 20, 2023) – Harford County is seeking public input on how it handles trash. The feedback on local services, facilities, operations, and suggested improvements will help guide development of the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan for the next 10 years.

The state-required plan outlines how the county will reduce, manage, recycle, and dispose of its trash. The plan will also assist the county in setting priorities and allocating resources to help ensure that the waste management system offers the highest level of protection to the public health and the natural environment.

Citizens are invited to take an online survey at http://bit.ly/Harford-SWMP-survey. The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and will be open through Sunday, January 21, 2024.