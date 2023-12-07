Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan earn 2024 Circle of Excellence recognition

Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan have been named to the 2024 Circle of Excellence, the highest level of achievement recognized by their financial solutions firm, Cambridge Investment Research Inc. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland, Melissa Mullan Named to Cambridge Circle of Excellence for Second Year in a Row

Achievement will be recognized at annual conference in June

Bel Air, Md., December 7, 2023 – Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland, CFP ™, managing principal, and Melissa Mullan, CFP ™, lead advisor, have been named to the 2024 Circle of Excellence, the highest level of achievement recognized by their financial solutions firm, Cambridge Investment Research Inc. (Cambridge). Freeland and Mullan were also named to the inaugural Circle of Excellence in 2023.

This recognition is granted to financial professionals who have displayed strong leadership in their field as well as a commitment to upholding Cambridge’s core values of integrity, commitment, flexibility and kindness while providing exemplary service to their clients.

Cambridge’s Circle of Excellence qualification is earned by financial professionals who demonstrate their commitment to serving the needs of their clients, while maintaining an independent, service-driven mindset. Introduced in 2023, the Circle of Excellence distinction provides opportunities for financial professionals to meet other leaders in their field, gain exposure to new perspectives and continue to hone their skills and talents.

Freeland and Mullan will gather with other Circle of Excellence honorees in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June 2024. They will be joined by members of Cambridge’s senior leadership team, and the multi-day event will include networking sessions, industry speakers and exclusive educational opportunities. The event provides an opportunity for members to meet other independent financial professionals who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to service, learn from industry leaders, discuss developments in financial services and hone their skills through sharing knowledge and ideas. Honorees will engage in community-building activities, share experiences and gain valuable feedback, make connections, gain in-depth insight into the latest developments and trends, and return to their practices with an ignited passion for serving their clients at the highest level.

“We are honored to have Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan as Circle of Excellence qualifiers,” said Jeff Vivacqua, Cambridge president of growth and development. “Culture and success go hand in hand, and at Cambridge, we strive to provide a culture dedicated to service. Adam and Melissa have demonstrated their commitment to our core values and have a true passion for serving their clients. We strive to provide opportunities for our independent financial professionals to share different perspectives and collaborate with colleagues and peers to grow their leadership in the industry.”