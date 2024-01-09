Harford Community College announces appointment of Dr. Diane Ryan to VP for Academic Affairs

Harford Community College announces the appointment of Dr. Diane Ryan to the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Harford Community College Announces New VP for Academic Affairs

Harford Community College announces the appointment of Dr. Diane Ryan to the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs effective January 8, 2024. Dr. Ryan will serve as the Chief Academic Officer, overseeing and directing all functions related to learning outcomes for students and serving as an advocate for faculty.

Dr. Diane Ryan

Dr. Ryan earned a B.A. in Mass Communications, an M.A. in Communication Studies from Western Illinois University, and a Ph.D. in Community College Leadership from Old Dominion University.

“I am thrilled to be joining Harford Community College whose faculty, staff, and community have a strong commitment and focus to the success of students,” stated Dr. Ryan.

Prior to joining Harford, she served as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona, where she supervised the academic deans, the Dean of Instructional Support, and other key administrators. Dr. Ryan also served Yavapai as its Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Previous administrative positions include Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and then Pathway Dean of Engineering, Science, and Math at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia. Dr. Ryan has also taught English, Communication Studies, and Public Speaking at Tidewater Community College, Fisher Junior College (Rockland, MA), and Spoon River Community College (Canton, IL).

“The campus community is honored to welcome Dr. Diane Ryan to Harford Community College,” said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College. “Her leadership experience and commitment to student success, academic excellence, equity, innovation, and community partnerships align well with our mission, vision, and values. I look forward to welcoming her to the College.”