Harford County hosting free mental health workshop for first responders Feb. 3

Harford County is hosting a free mental wellness workshop for first responders 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 from at the Level Volunteer Fire Company, 3633 Level Village Road in Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by the county government:

Registration Open to Harford County First Responders for Mental Wellness Workshop Feb. 3

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan 25, 2024) – For first responders, the daily stresses of their jobs can often affect mental health.

Harford County will host a mental wellness workshop for first responders in February, featuring Patrick Kenny, retired fire chief and author of “Taking the Cape Off: How to Lead through Mental Illness, Unimaginable Grief and Loss.”

The workshop will be held on Saturday, February 3 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Level Volunteer Fire Company, 3633 Level Village Road in Havre de Grace. This free event is open to all Harford County first responders including police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and dispatchers. A continental breakfast and hot lunch will be provided.

Attendees will gain insight into mental health, suicide, substance use, and other everyday stressors they face, and learn how to improve their mental wellness at work and in their daily lives.

“These men and women often put their own safety and wellbeing aside to help Harford County citizens in need,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our workshop will provide them with essential tools to contend with the mental and physical stresses that come with being a first responder.”

Registration is required at www.harfordcountymd.gov/ResponderWorkshop.

For more information, contact Sandi Gallion at 410-638-3333.