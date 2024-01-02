Harford County offers free live Christmas tree recycling

Harford County is offering free live Christmas tree recycling at three locations for county residents. Here are the details provided by the government:

Free Recycling for Live Christmas Trees – New Drop-Off Location in Joppa

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 27, 2023) – Harford County Department of Public Works is offering free Christmas tree recycling for Harford residents at three locations in the county.

Christmas Tree Only Recycling : 808 Philadelphia Road, Joppa – open Saturdays in January, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: 808 Philadelphia Road, Joppa – open Saturdays in January, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Harford Mulch & Compost Facility : 3139 Scarboro Road, Street – open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: 3139 Scarboro Road, Street – open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tollgate Yard Trim Facility: 703 N. Tollgate Road Bel Air – open Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please remove all decorations, lights, and tinsel before dropping off trees. Free drop-off is for Harford residents only, no commercial businesses.

Christmas lights and other electronics, clothing, textiles, and more can also be recycled for free at the Harford Waste Disposal Center. To learn more, visit www.harfordrecycles.org or contact Wendy Doring, Senior Lead, Harford County Recycling Programs, at wdoring@menv.com or 410-638-3417.