Harford County Public Library to host 6th Annual Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival at Abingdon Library Jan. 12

Daylong celebration on January 12 features guest readers, crafts, STEM activities, parade, dance parties, parachute play and more

Abingdon, Md., January 2, 2024 — Harford County Public Library’s 6th Annual Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival takes place Friday, January 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Participants are invited to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale or superhero character or as an everyday superhero.

“The Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival is one of the Library’s most eagerly anticipated events each year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We offer so many different activities for children of all ages. It’s a day to celebrate our favorite stories, with books, crafts, STEM activities, a parade, scavenger hunt, dance party and more. A beloved tradition is when guest readers share their favorite children’s books. It truly is a day for everyone.”

All-day activities include Magic Mirror, Scavenger Hunt, Lego Fairy Tale, Coloring Sheets, Superhero Matching, Gem Poll Vote, Sticker Poll, crafts (bookmark decorating, ninja crafts, superhero masks, Castle in the Sky, Rapunzel’s Braid Bracelets, unicorn craft) and special STEM activities (Humpty Dumpty, 3 Little Pigs, Bean Stalks).

Other festival events include a Fairy Tale and Superhero Parade, dance parties, parachute play, superhero bowling and superhero training course. Guest readers for story time throughout the day include Harford County government leaders, community leaders, APG personnel and more.

For more information about the festival, visit HCPLonline.org.