Harford County Public Library to host Romance Author Fest Feb. 1

Harford County Public Library is hosting a Romance Author Fest on February 1 at the Abingdon Library. It includes a Meet the Author event with Mary Jo Putney and a Maryland-based authors meet-and-greet earlier in the day. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Holds Romance Author Fest

February 1 events at the Abingdon Library feature New York Times-bestselling author Mary Jo Putney and Maryland-based romance authors

Abingdon, Md., January 11, 2024 — New York Times bestselling-author Mary Jo Putney headlines Harford County Public Library’s Romance Author Fest with a Meet the Author event on Thursday, February 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

“We are so fortunate to have Maryland-based author Mary Jo Putney join us at this year’s Romance Author Fest. Books written by romance authors are some of the Library’s most popular selections,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Mary Jo Putney is among the best and is one of my favorite authors. In addition, we have some outstanding Maryland authors joining us earlier in the day, and I know our customers will enjoy meeting and supporting them.”

Putney will be joined in conversation by Library CEO Hastler to discuss her new book, “Silver Lady.” She has written more than 40 books, which are known for their psychological depth and unusual subject matter. Seven of her books have been named by Library Journal among the year’s top five romances while three have been included among the Top Ten Romances of the Year by the American Library Association’s Booklist.

After the conversation, Putney will be signing her books, which may be purchased prior to the event from a local bookstore or on Amazon. Seating for the Meet the Author event is limited. Register in advance at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/9878963. With thanks to Kensington Books, the first 100 customers who register and attend the event will receive a free copy of “Silver Lady.”

The Romance Author Fest begins with an author meet-and-greet and book signing from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring Maryland-based romance authors. Among the participants are Christi Barth, Cheryl Barton, Anna Bennett, M.K. Hale, Nonna Henry, Mona Shroff, Rebecca Rivard, MC Vaughn, Jennifer Vido and Kristie Wolf. Advanced registration for this part of the festival is not required. For the most updated listing of authors, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.