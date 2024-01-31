Southern Harford County Rotary Foundation to host Basket Bingo Night fundraiser Feb. 10

The Southern Harford County Rotary Foundation plans to host a Basket Bingo Night fundraiser 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Level Volunteer Fire Company, 3633 Level Village Road in Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

SOUTHERN HARFORD COUNTY ROTARY FOUNDATION HOSTS BASKET BINGO NIGHT FUNDRAISER

(Edgewood, MD) – – The Southern Harford County Rotary Foundation will host a Basket Bingo Night fundraiser on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 7:00pm-10:00pm in the Level Volunteer Fire Company (3633 Level Village Road in Havre de Grace).

Sponsored by APGFCU and the Law Offices of Adam M. Smallow, participants will enjoy raffles, door prizes, food, and snacks and have the chance to win beautifully themed baskets throughout the evening. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tables of 8 are available for the discounted rate of $175. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

The mission of Southern Harford County Rotary Foundation is to assist the children in Southern Harford County (Joppa, Edgewood, Belcamp and Abingdon areas), as a group or through their families, to reach their maximum potential. Proceeds will directly translate into tangible support for the children at William Paca Elementary, Edgewood Boys & Girls Club, and Joppa High School, shaping their present and paving the way for a brighter future.

For more information about Basket Bingo or Southern Harford County Rotary Foundation, email news@southharfordrotary.org or visit www.southharfordrotary.org.