The Aberdeen High School JV Boys’ Basketball Team set and met goals that demonstrated success beyond their season record. Here are the details provided by Harford County Public Schools:



From left to right (Aberdeen High School JV athletes in blue, Aberdeen Middle School athletes in white): Coach Anthony Johnson, #13 Carter Watkins, Malik Brown, Michael Reed, Cameron Browne, Jaiden Snell, Daniel Brown, Christian Gomes, #15 Christopher King, Drew Robinson, Devin Murphy, #23 Samuel Gugliuzza, Isaac Gainey, A’mare Gaulden-Saddler, Sean Lee, Dale Harris, Aleks Katoski, Thomas Bunn, Tarrell Dixon, #11 Aaron Brown, Jordan Franklin, #5 Corbin Browne, Isaiah Gainey, #12 Chase Baldwin, Coach Esbrandt. (Photo courtesy Harford County Public Schools)

Aberdeen High School JV Boys’ Basketball Scores Big Off the Court

2023-2024 Basketball Season is about more than the final score

The 2023-2024 season for the Aberdeen High School JV Boys’ Basketball Team has transcended traditional basketball success, focusing on a triumphant educational season despite battling adversity on the court.

These goals included:

Maintain Full Team Eligibility– ensure no player is lost due to grades or eligibility issues. Academic Excellence– achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.0 by the end of Quarter 2. Punctuality– limit unexcused lateness to school to less than three times during the season. Competitive Record– finish above .500. Division Standing– attain a top-3 finish in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division.

While the team faced adversity on the court, currently holding a record of 4-9-1, they successfully achieved their academic goals! Most recently, celebrating the end of Quarter 2 with a cumulative GPA of 3.0, and no failing grades, was a testament to each athlete’s dedication to their education.

As the season’s conclusion nears, the team is determined to learn from their on-court challenges; they will double their efforts in future seasons and maintain the emphasis on academic accomplishments. “At the end of the day, the players accomplishments in the classroom far outweigh anything they do on the court,” says Coach Cooper. “The most important part of being a student-athlete is being a great student!”

The team also used basketball to support their extended community. Recently, they visited Aberdeen Middle School to interact with students and show support for the middle school basketball teams. Coaches said it was a great experience for all involved and hoped to continue supporting the Aberdeen basketball community.

“I am extremely proud of these young men and what they have been able to accomplish, especially off the court and in the community,” said Coach Esbrandt. “They hold each other accountable, but more importantly, they truly care about the teammate standing next to them. I am so blessed to have the opportunity to coach such a fun, hard-working group of young men.”

As the Aberdeen High School JV Boys’ Basketball Team wraps up their season, it has become obvious their resilience and commitment to academic excellence serve as an example to student-athletes everywhere.