Aiden Jablon wins Freedom Federal Credit Union’s Freedom to Help Award

Freedom Federal Credit Union has announced the winner of its Freedom to Help Award, a high school senior who volunteers with Harford Family House. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

Freedom Federal Credit Union Representatives presented the First Annual Freedom to Help Award to North Harford High School senior, Aiden Jablon, along with a check for $1,000 to contribute to his favorite local nonprofit organization, Harford Family House. Left to Right: Sue LeBuhn, Robin Tomechko, Aiden Jalon, Mike MacPherson, and Lisa Snodgrass (Photo by Ashira Quabili)

Aiden Jablon Receives Freedom Federal Credit Union’s First Annual Freedom to Help Award

The North Harford High School senior designates Harford Family House to receive a $1,000 donation on his behalf

Havre de Grace, MD — Freedom Federal Credit Union is pleased to congratulate Aiden Jablon, a senior at North Harford High School, on winning the Credit Union’s First Annual Freedom to Help Award. The award is intended to celebrate an unpaid volunteer, who has chosen to spend their free time in the service of a local charitable mission – someone who has gone above and beyond in making the cause theirs.

Jablon was nominated by Harford Family House, a local nonprofit who strives to combat homelessness through housing, resources, and support. Jablon first started volunteering with Harford Family House in middle school and has come to be a valued leader. Sue LeBuhn, Harford Family House’s Volunteer Engagement Manager, spoke highly of Jablon, noting that despite a demanding sports and academic schedule, “Jablon’s support as a project leader and his recruitment of other volunteers exemplifies the impact a dedicated individual can have on the community.”

In addition to his volunteer work with Harford Family House, Jablon volunteers with Best Buddies and Sports for Life through his school, two programs that work with people of differing abilities. “I think my volunteer experiences have made me more well-rounded and introduced me to things that I wouldn’t be accustomed to regularly,” said Jablon. “I’m just doing my small part to further their work.”

Jablon’s dedication to volunteerism seems to have taken hold, as he looks to the future, he wants to continue to give back. “Wherever I go to college I definitely want to continue volunteering, whether that’s with homelessness or not, but and even when I come back home, I hope to continue volunteering with Harford Family House,” stated Jablon.

Jablon and his mother, Tricia Jablon, met with representatives from Freedom Federal Credit Union and the grateful staff at Harford Family House at the nonprofit’s Aberdeen location for the award presentation. While appreciative of the award, Jablon was especially thrilled that as a result, Freedom donated $1,000 to Harford Family House.

Mike MacPherson, Freedom’s President and CEO, expressed his delight in meeting Jablon, “It’s truly been a pleasure to meet Aiden, and to recognize him for his service to our community. At the very core of Freedom is our commitment to our ‘people helping people’ philosophy. Through service to our members and to our community, we carry out this mission, and today, we have the opportunity to highlight and thank a very special person who shares in that philosophy. Congratulations, Aiden.”

After five years of running the viral #FreedomtoHelpChallenge on their social media pages, Freedom launched the Freedom to Help Award to bring even more focus to the individual volunteers shaping the community for the better. Twelve deserving finalists were highlighted during a weeklong public voting period on Freedom’s Facebook and Instagram pages, allowing their powerful stories to spread across the community and beyond.

The Freedom to Help Award accepts nominations in November exclusively from employees associated with local nonprofit organizations in Harford and Baltimore County. To get more information about nominations in 2024, please reach out to enter@freedomfcu.org and follow Freedom Federal Credit Union’s Facebook page for the latest.