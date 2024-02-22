Ballet Chesapeake to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’ May 11 & 12 at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre

Ballet Chesapeake is to perform “Alice in Wonderland” May 11 and 12 at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre. Tickets will be available starting April 11. Here are the details provided by the ballet company:

Ballet Chesapeake Performs ‘Alice in Wonderland’

TOWSON, Md. — Ballet Chesapeake will perform the full-length ballet “Alice in Wonderland” May 11 at 11 am and May 12 at 1 pm, at Stephens Hall Theatre, 7900 Stephens Ave, Towson MD.

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole to Lewis Carroll’s fantastical wonderland, where she meets the enigmatic Cheshire Cat, has tea with the Mad Hatter, plays croquet with the Red Queen, and finally returns home through the looking-glass.

Tickets will be available starting April 11 via the Towson University Box Office: https://tickets.tuboxoffice.com/

Ballet Chesapeake is the premier classical and contemporary dance company in the northern Maryland region, performing two full-length ballets, as well as numerous outreach performances at various locations throughout the year.