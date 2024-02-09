Harford County Public Library hosts 4th Annual Women’s Summit March 5 at Abingdon Library

The Harford County Public Library hosts its 4th Annual Women’s Summit on March 5 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Hosts 4th Annual Women’s Summit

March 5 event at the Abingdon Library features speakers who will share leadership journeys, practical tactics and real-world tips

Abingdon, Md., February 8, 2024 — Harford County Public Library hosts its 4th Annual Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

The summit brings together an array of women who will share their leadership journeys, practical tactics for how to advance more women in leadership positions, real-world tips on how to create healthy boundaries and more.

Speaking at the summit are Erin Moran, executive director of the Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute, an organization dedicated to positively impacting the region and beyond through results-producing and ethical leadership development; Janet S. Currie, president of Bank of America, Greater Maryland Market and the market executive for the Local Markets Organization, who will be in conversation with Library CEO Mary Hastler; and Wendy S. Meadows, bestselling author of “sparkle & GRIT: Live a Technicolor Life By Finally Finding Balance, Escaping Monotony, and Beating Burnout.” All speaker presentations will be followed by a short Q&A.

“Our speakers are an amazing, inspiring group of women who will share their leadership journeys and their best practices, both professional and personal, with us. When women are empowered to lead, everyone benefits,” said Hastler, the Library’s CEO. “We are pleased to host this event for the community and thank our sponsors for helping us make it happen. What a wonderful way to kick off Women’s History Month!”

The cost to attend the summit is $40 per person and includes a light breakfast and box lunch from Coffee Coffee, a copy of the summit’s featured book, “sparkle & GRIT,” and more. Tickets should be purchased in advance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harford-county-public-library-4th-annual-womens-summit-tickets-810518090427.

The sponsors of Harford County Public Library’s 4th Annual Women’s Summit are The Daily Record and Harford Community College.