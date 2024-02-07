Harford County Public Schools announces 55 nominees for 2024 Teacher of the Year

Harford County Public Schools has announced five nominees for the 2024 Harford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Here are the details provided by the school district:

Harford County Public Schools Announces 2024 Teacher of the Year Nominees

The Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce the 55 nominees for 2024 Harford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year!

Congratulations to each of these extraordinary educators for being selected to represent their school this year in the annual program. Please join us in celebrating them!

These 55 nominees will be given the choice to move forward in the selection process to name the Top 5 Finalists, and ultimately the 2024 Teacher of the Year. The 2024 Teacher of the Year will be announced at the Harford County Public Schools Celebration of Excellence in Education celebration on April 9, 2024, hosted by the HCPS Office of Organizational Development. At that celebration, HCPS will also honor individuals from all aspects of education in Harford County including leadership, facilities, food and nutrition, technology and custodians.

Click here to view a full list of all 55 nominees.

Harford County Public Schools wishes all nominees the best of luck and looks forward to announcing the finalists in late February.