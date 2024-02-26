Harford Magazine readers vote for Harford Financial Group as Best Financial Adviser for the fourth consecutive year

Harford Financial Group was voted Best Financial Adviser for the fourth consecutive year by the readers of Harford Magazine. Here are the details provided by the company:

The staff of Harford Financial Group celebrate being voted Best Financial Adviser for the fourth year in a row by the readers of Harford Magazine. (Photo by Diane M. Kurek)



Harford Financial Group Voted Best Financial Adviser For Fourth Consecutive Year

Best of Harford Awards are voted upon by the readers of Harford Magazine

Bel Air, Md., February 26, 2024 – Harford Financial Group, a firm whose advisers provide life-centered financial planning, was voted Best Financial Adviser for the fourth consecutive year by the readers of Harford Magazine. The results of the 2023 Best of Harford Awards were announced in the spring issue, published February 25.

This year marks the fifth time Harford Financial Group has received the Best Financial Adviser honor, the first four being in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Adviser category in 2017 and 2019.

Every year, readers of Harford Magazine nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in various categories. The winners are determined by the popular vote.

“All of us at Harford Financial Group are incredibly honored to receive this award for the fourth straight year. Teamwork is the key to a successful firm, and my Harford Financial Group colleagues are an outstanding team. They exemplify teamwork with a heart,” said Adam Freeland CFP™, managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “We thank our clients for their trust in us to help them create lives of meaning, and we thank the readers of Harford Magazine for their vote of confidence.”

The advisers at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

Note: Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Harford Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated.