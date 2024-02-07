Meet the author event to focus on King George III as a liberal reformer, The Enlightenment and the American Revolution Feb. 29 at Abingdon Library

Harford County Public Library will host Dr. William B. Allen at a Meet the Author event on Feb. 29, at the Abingdon Library. The event will focus on Dr. Allen’s new book, an edited and translated edition of “Montesquieu’ ‘The Spirit of the Laws,’ A Critical Edition.” He will be joined in conversation by Harford County Circuit Court Judge Alex M. Allman. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Meet the Author: Dr. William B. Allen Discusses His New Book

February 29 event at the Abingdon Library focuses on King George III as a liberal reformer, The Enlightenment and the American Revolution

Abingdon, Md., February 1, 2024 — Harford County Public Library hosts Dr. William B. Allen at a Meet the Author event on Thursday, February 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Advanced registration is recommended by visiting https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/9972815.

The Meet the Author event will focus on Allen’s new book, an edited and translated edition of “Montesquieu’ ‘The Spirit of the Laws,’ A Critical Edition,” published February 6. The recently opened Royal Archives show that George III, before he ascended to the Crown, also translated “Spirit of the Laws.”

Allen will reflect upon the implications of King George’s translation on the American Revolution as well as compare it with his own translation. He will be joined in conversation by Harford County Circuit Court Judge The Honorable Alex M. Allman, a former colleague on the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees.

“Dr. Allen is a brilliant scholar. We are particularly enthusiastic about this event as it involves a rare translation from French to English, with only two or three instances of such translation ever taking place,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “It will be fascinating to listen to the conversation between Dr. Allen and Judge Allman.”

Allen, emeritus professor of political philosophy and dean of James Madison College at Michigan State University, served previously as chairman of the United States Commission on Civil Rights. He currently serves as chair of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees.

Allen has served as resident scholar and chief operating officer of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education in Washington, D.C., and executive director of the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia. He was recognized for excellence in liberal education on the 1997 Templeton Honor Roll and as a 2014 Salvatori Prize laureate.

Widely published, Allen is the general editor of “The State of Black of America,” “George Washington: A Collection,” “Rethinking Uncle Tom: The Political Philosophy of H.B. Stowe,” “George Washington: America’s First Progressive” and scores of essays.

This Meet the Author event will be recorded and made available at HCPLonline.org at a future date.