Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2024 deadline is March 1

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee is seeking applicants for Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2024. The application deadline is March 1. Here are the details provided by the committee:

Giovanna Ward, Miss Bel Air 2023, is crowned in May 2023. Applications are now being taken for the title of Miss Bel Air 2024. Please visit https://belairjuly4.org/miss-bel-air2.php for full instructions. Photo courtesy of Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.

Bel Air, February 19, 2024: The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., announces that it is seeking applicants for the position of MISS BEL AIR INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024 (commonly known as “Miss Bel Air”).

To qualify for the position of MISS BEL AIR INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024 (“Miss Bel Air”):

• An applicant must be age 18-28 (birth years 1996–2006).

• An applicant must be single and never have been married.

• An applicant must live, work full time, or attend school full time in Maryland. Current or former residence in or around Bel Air, Maryland, is preferred but not mandatory.

• An applicant must be at least a high school senior as of the 2022-2023 academic year.

• An applicant must be a U.S. Citizen.

• An applicant must meet character criteria as set forth by the Miss America Organization (q.v.), and the Miss Maryland Organization (q.v.)

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must be available to speak on behalf of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee to organizations such as the Harford County Council and the Town of Bel Air Commissioners.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day may also be asked to participate or appear, as a representative of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, in other Fairs or Festivals throughout 2024; these may include the Harford County Farm Fair; the Bel Air Kite Festival; the Bel Air Christmas Parade; and others; participation in these is not mandatory but is preferred.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must commit the entire day of July 4, 2024, in Bel Air, Maryland, to carrying out the duties of the position.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must agree to attend the Miss Maryland Pageant mandatory orientation meeting, and compete for the title of Miss Maryland 2024 in Hagerstown, Maryland, conforming to all the requirements, qualifications, conditions and codes of conduct common to those who are contestants in that pageant.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must agree to raise a set amount for the Miss America Organization, through SpotFund, and/or any other requirements common to all Miss Maryland contestants. The Committee may assist in these efforts and detailed information is available about this upon request.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must also agree to meet the time-commitment and responsibilities as set forth by the Miss Maryland program, should Miss Bel Air Independence Day win the title of Miss Maryland.

The position of MISS BEL AIR INDEPENDENCE DAY is chosen via interview; said interviews may be in person or via Zoom or FaceTime.

The deadline for communicating interest to the Committee is MARCH 1, 2024. Applicants should visit https://belairjuly4.org/miss-bel-air2.php for full instructions on how to communicate interest.

Previous applicants or contestants are welcome to apply again, assuming they are still qualified (see above). Interviews will be held in March 2024, with the goal of choosing Miss Bel Air 2024 by March 31, 2024. Should that not be successful, later updates will be posted.

Events on July 4 (Independence Day) in Bel Air, Maryland, traditionally include flag-raisings throughout the Town, and the various family-friendly functions during the day, including the traditional competitive events such as the Water-Balloon Toss, Uncle Sam Says, and the Watermelon Eating Contest. Patriotic flag ceremonies are held in Shamrock Park, Rockfield Park and Town Hall. Miss Bel Air 2024, as Honorary Grand Marshall, leads the parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 pm.

For full information on the July 4 activities in the Town of Bel Air, please visit https://belairjuly4.org.