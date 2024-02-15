The Highlands School to open a preschool focusing on emergent literacy this fall

The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school in Bel Air, will open its Little Pipers Preschool this fall. While The Highlands Schools’ K-8 program is tailored to students with learning differences and achievement gaps, the Little Pipers Preschool will be a program suited for all children. It will focus on emergent literacy and be taught by The Highlands’ specialty trained staff. Here are the details provided by The Highlands School:

The Little Pipers Preschool will be a literary-based preschool focusing on the foundations of reading. Classes will be taught by The Highlands School’s specialty trained, Orton-Gillingham certified staff. Focusing on emergent literacy is important because:

Reading aloud to children, starting at birth, helps build brain connections during the first five years of their life. This is the time in which 90% of a child’s brain development happens. (Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University)

The number of words a child knows when they start kindergarten is a predictor of their future success in school and in life. (Read Aloud 15 Minutes)

More than 1 in 3 American children start kindergarten without the skills they need to learn to read. (American Academy of Pediatrics)

“We are excited to open our preschool this fall and look forward to serving all types of kiddos,” said Head of School Claudia Nachtigal. “Our preschool will provide a developmentally appropriate education that fosters a love of reading. Educational play, music, art, PE, as well as other enrichment activities will give these students what they need to develop a love of school and learning.”

The Little Pipers Preschool will begin with PK4 and operate Monday-Friday from 8-3. Preschool spaces are limited to 20 students and will fill up quickly. To learn more about The Highlands Little Pipers Preschool email Suzanne Lippa at slippa@highlandsschool.net or call 410.836.1415.

About The Highlands Little Pipers Preschool

The Highlands Little Pipers Preschool was founded in 2024. The Little Pipers Preschool is a nurturing, literary-based preschool that provides developmentally appropriate education, fosters a love of reading, and recognizes the importance of play. While The Highlands School (K-8) is an AIMS-accredited, independent school that specializes in educating students with learning differences and achievement gaps, The Little Pipers Preschool serves all students. Founded in 1996, The Highlands School was originally located in Street, Maryland. In 2007, The Highlands School moved to a beautiful 18.5-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland that was once home to the Preakness-winning racehorse Deputed Testamony.