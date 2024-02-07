UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen and the Patient Bed Tower at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air welcomed patients to their new state-of-the-art facilities this week. Here are the details provided by the medical system:

Ambulances line up to move patients from Harford Memorial Hospital to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health facilities in Bel Air and Aberdeen in Havre de Grace on Feb. 6. (Photo by Matt McDonald)

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Opens Aberdeen Medical Center and Bel Air Patient Bed Tower; Harford Memorial Hospital Closes

BEL AIR, Md. (February 6, 2024) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), today took the next steps in transforming health care delivery in Harford County. At 7 a.m., UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen and the Patient Bed Tower at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air welcomed patients to their new state-of-the-art facilities.

At the same time, UM Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace ended providing care to patients after serving the community for 112 years. Patients were transferred to the Bel Air or Aberdeen campuses.

“Today is an important day in the history of health care in Harford County and northeastern Maryland,” said Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer UM UCH. “The opening of the Medical Center in Aberdeen and the Patient Bed Tower in Bel Air demonstrate University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s commitment to the right care, at the right time, at the right location. While it’s sad to close UM Harford Memorial Hospital to patient care, we know the new, state-of-the-art facilities in Aberdeen and Bel Air will ensure our community receives the most advanced health services.”

Thirty-six patients were transferred by ambulance from UM Harford Memorial Hospital. Nineteen patients went to UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Twelve patients in the UM Harford Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Department were transferred to the Behavioral Health Pavilion in Aberdeen. Five patients were transferred to the Emergency Department at Aberdeen. The patient transfers began at 7:28 AM and were completed at 1:40 PM.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and for our System, and reflects several years of strategic planning and conversations with community leaders, members of the faith-based community, first responders, thought leaders and elected officials,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of UMMS. “This is a transformational effort at re-shaping the future of health care delivery in Harford County.”

The 130,000-square foot UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen, located just six miles from the Harford Memorial Hospital campus, provides a cutting-edge Emergency Department, observation care area and a helipad for transfers to the University of Maryland Medical Center for patients who need critical advanced care. Features include a modern telehealth system in each patient room for better monitoring and specialty care consultation; select Emergency Department rooms designed to geriatric standards with padded floors, larger fonts on signs, warm colors, brighter lighting and located directly adjacent to the nurses’ station; large conference rooms available for community use; LED lighting with automatic dimming controls; and a helipad for quick transfers.

Also on site are a Behavioral Health Pavilion providing both inpatient and outpatient care and a 93,000-square foot Health and Wellness Center offering a range of clinical services including primary care, endocrinology and diabetes care, cardiology, hematology and oncology, infusion services, wound care, orthopedics, physical therapy and rehabilitation. Imaging and lab services will be added later in the month.

In Bel Air, a three-story, 75,000-square foot patient bed tower at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center was constructed on the top of the existing Kaufman Cancer Center at the hospital and includes 72 patient beds (42 observation and 30 inpatient). The 42 observation rooms are double-occupancy and include a private bathroom for each patient.