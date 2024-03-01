Emmorton Elementary School students name local tributary Wheel Creek

Emmorton Elementary School students successfully oversaw an initiative to develop a name for an unnamed tributary that runs along Wheel Road. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Schools.

Left to right: Mr. Howard Eakes, Prabal Rana, Zoie Bowen, Nora Brennan, Thompson Forester, Aanya Nainani, Camden White, Michael Shin, Allison Stanley, Emmorton Elementary School Vice Principal Dr. Jennifer Vlangas (Photo courtesy Harford County Public Schools)



Emmorton Elementary School Students Successfully Name Local Tributary

Students Spearheaded Initiative to Name Unnamed Tributary

A dedicated group of students from Emmorton Elementary School successfully oversaw an initiative to develop a name for an unnamed tributary that runs along Wheel Road, through Harford Glen Environmental Education Center ultimately ending in Atkisson Reservoir and Winters Run.

The effort to name the creek “Wheel Creek” was led by the Wheel Creek Naming Committee and aimed to honor the historical significance of the watershed and its impact on Harford County.

Motivated by a desire to understand and protect local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay, the eight-student committee embarked on a comprehensive process. Accompanied by staff from Harford Glen Environmental Education Center and the Harford County Watershed Protection Group, the students visited the creek to gain insights into its ecological importance.

While researching the historical significance of the area, the Committee discovered Wheel Road’s name came from the Hollingsworth Wheel Factory that was once in the area. Recognizing the economic and local significance of the factory during Harford County’s early development, the students decided to preserve and memorialize this important aspect of the County’s history in the creek’s name.

To initiate the formal naming process, the Committee applied to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN). Additionally, the Committee addressed a letter to Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, seeking his support, which he fully endorsed.

The Committee submitted the application on September 8, 2023, and on February 15, 2024, Wheel Creek was federally recognized on United States Geological Survey stream maps.

The Wheel Creek Naming Committee wants to express its gratitude to Andrew Bodt of the Harford County Watershed Protection and Restoration Office for his invaluable assistance throughout this process. The students would not have been successful without the guidance of Howard Eakes, Harford County Public Schools Assistant Supervisor of Science. His support for the project was invaluable to the students and staff during the entire process.