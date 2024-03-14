Freedom Federal Credit Union has named Clarence Campbell as Senior Vice President of Member Services. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

Freedom Federal Credit Union Names Clarence Campbell Senior Vice President of Member Services

Bel Air, MD — Freedom Federal Credit Union has announced the appointment of Clarence Campbell as their new Senior Vice President of Member Services. A seasoned executive-level leader with more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including banking, lending, wealth management, and financial technology, Campbell has a successful record of driving revenue and organizational growth.

In his role, Campbell is responsible for the operations of Freedom’s branch network and call center. Prior to joining Freedom, Campbell served as Executive Vice President for Lendistry, Senior Vice President for PNC Bank, and Regional Bank Area President for Wells Fargo Bank. Campbell pulls from his breadth of experience to ensure that every interaction with Freedom representatives not only meets, but exceeds, member expectations, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in member services.

“We are thrilled to have Clarence as a part of the Freedom Team, and I know he will have an immediate and positive impact in how we support our members and their financial needs,” stated Michele Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Freedom Federal Credit Union has a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence, community involvement, and putting its members first,” stated Campbell. “I am committed to upholding these values that enhance our member services. Together, I look forward to helping Freedom Federal Credit Union continue to grow and thrive while making a positive impact in our community.”

As a leader with a passion for people, Campbell aligns well with Freedom’s “people helping people” philosophy and commitment to supporting the community. With over 20 years of non-profit management experience, Campbell currently serves in the role of Treasurer on the National Board of Directors for the Youth Advocate Program. Previously, Campbell served as the Board of Directors Chair for the Greater Baltimore Urban League and has served as Board Member for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Campbell founded and continues to operate a youth basketball program for Catonsville Recreation and Parks, one of his passions. Campbell’s program, which he has operated for over 25 years, focuses on skill development and mentoring. As a proud native Baltimorean, Campbell and his team of coaches are committed to enriching the community through supporting its future leaders.

Campbell received his business management degree from Johns Hopkins University. He is a graduate of Leadership Baltimore County and THE Leadership, a program of The Greater Baltimore Committee.