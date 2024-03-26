Harford County offers mental health and wellness app to first responders for free

Harford County is offering The Lighthouse Health and Wellness app at no cost to first responders and their families to help them deal with mental health issues. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Launches Free Mental Health & Wellness App for First Responders

BEL AIR, Md., (March 25, 2024) – First responders regularly face life or death situations, putting them at a higher risk for mental health issues. With more than 2,800 career and volunteer fire and EMS responders, 911 telecommunicators, and law enforcement officers in Harford County, the Cassilly administration is offering a new app to help support their physical and mental health.

The Lighthouse Health and Wellness app connects first responders and their families to resources tailored to their needs, including events, articles, and daily messages of support.

This anonymous and confidential app will be made available at no cost to first responders through their respective agencies, with a code that can be used by the responder and/or family members.

Resources will be available in six main categories:

The Lighthouse Library, which includes resources for personal wellness; mental health; physical health and fitness; calming sleep sounds and meditation; financial fitness; substance use and addiction; self-assessments; referrals; trainings, and peer support programs. 24/7 assistance through the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline and CopLine. Local resources such as Harbor of Grace, Klein Family Center, and Addiction Connections Resource. Directories, including critical incident support management (CISM) teams, peers, therapists, and chaplains. Message board for agency-specific messages. Direct connections to information on county government healthcare benefits.

“First-responders deal with life’s tragedies every day, often putting themselves at risk, physically and emotionally,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “We’re providing this free app to help them care for their own wellbeing, just as they care for our citizens in Harford County.”

Agencies interested in participating or seeking more information should call 410-638-3333. First responders interested in accessing the app should contact their respective agencies.